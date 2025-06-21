Russian troops struck energy infrastructure facilities in Kremenchuk district. One person was wounded. PHOTOS

On the night of Saturday, 21 June 2025, the enemy once again launched a massive combined attack on the Poltava region.

the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut

According to him, most of the weapons were shot down by air defence forces.

In the Kremenchuk district, direct hits and falling debris were recorded at energy infrastructure facilities and in open areas.

The SES units are working to eliminate the consequences. One person sustained moderate injuries.

