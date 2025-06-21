Russian troops attacked Ukraine with "Shaheds" and several missiles. Air Force reported threat to Kremenchuk
On the night of Saturday, 21 June 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with attack drones and several missiles.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.
As noted, there was a threat to Kremenchuk, Poltava region.
Monitoring telegram channels reported that an energy infrastructure facility near Kremenchuk was under attack.
There is no official confirmation or information about the consequences of the enemy attack at this time.
