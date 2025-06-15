World should impose toughest sanctions to force Russia to peace - Foreign Ministry after Russian attack on Kremenchuk

After the Russian attack on Kremenchuk, Poltava region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the world to impose the toughest sanctions against Russia and strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Foreign Ministry's post on the social network X.

According to the Foreign Ministry, last night Russia launched a massive combined attack on Kremenchuk, Poltava region, using missiles and drones. The targets of the attack were energy and agricultural infrastructure facilities, and the strikes caused fires and damaged residential buildings and vehicles.

Russia cannot be stopped with words alone. It understands only the language of force. Today, the world must impose the most stringent sanctions to force Russia to peace, as well as strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities to protect our people," the ministry emphasized.

As a reminder, today, June 15, 2025, at night, the enemy conducted a massive combined attack using missiles and UAVs on the territory of Poltava region. Energy and agricultural infrastructure facilities in Kremenchuk were struck: fires broke out and there was damage.

