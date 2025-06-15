Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones: Kremenchuk was under greatest threat

On the night of Sunday, 15 June 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles and attack drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

In particular, a MiG-31K was recorded taking off at night. Monitoring channels about the launches of "Kinzhal".

According to the Air Force, the biggest threat was to Kremenchuk, Poltava region.

"Missiles west of Kryvyi Rih, heading for Kremenchuk.

Kremenchuk - stay in shelters!", the Air Forces informed.

However, at this moment there is no information about the consequences of the enemy attack.