14 952 131
TCR employee and police officers killed in road accident in Poltava region. Detainee in intensive care. VIDEO
An employee of the Territorial Recruitment Center (TRC) and police officers were killed in a road accident in the Poltava region.
As reported by Censor.NET, a civilian who had been detained by the TRC in Kremenchuk was also in the vehicle. He was being transported to Poltava. The man is currently in intensive care with multiple injuries. According to eyewitnesses, the law enforcement vehicle was driving at a very high speed and suddenly veered into the oncoming lane, where it collided with an Opel.
