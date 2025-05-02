Together with TCR employee, he demanded bribe for "release" of mobilised soldier: intermediary will be tried in Mykolaiv, - SBI. PHOTOS

The State Bureau of Investigation sent to court an indictment against a resident of Mykolaiv who, together with an employee of the local RTCR and SS, extorted a bribe from relatives of a person liable for military service.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.





See more: Dnipro law enforcement officer to stand trial for taking bribe in exchange for "removing" draft dodgers’ data from TCR wanted database – SBI. PHOTO

According to the investigation, in February 2025, while the relatives of the mobilised man were waiting for the results of the verification of his documents at the TCR, a civilian man approached them and offered to "resolve the issue" for USD 4,500. He assured them that he had connections among officials and could influence the decision to release the conscript from the recruitment centre.

As noted, law enforcement officers detained both defendants during the transfer of funds. The serviceman in question had already been enlisted in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The offender is accused of obtaining an undue advantage for influencing an official (Article 28(2), Article 369-2(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction provides for up to five years in prison.





Read more: 70% of TCR employees have gone to front since autumn 2024, - Land Forces