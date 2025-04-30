Dnipro law enforcement officer to stand trial for taking bribe in exchange for "removing" draft dodgers’ data from TCR wanted database – SBI. PHOTO

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has completed a pre-trial investigation into a law enforcement officer from Dnipro who allegedly offered, for a fee, to delete information about draft evaders from the wanted database for military service. An indictment has been submitted to the court.

According to the investigation, the officer sought out potential clients through acquaintances to avoid attracting attention. To maintain secrecy, he involved a local businessman, whom he "persistently" urged to find men evading mobilization who would be willing to pay to "resolve the issue."

The officer also allegedly threatened the businessman with administrative pressure if he refused to cooperate.

In February 2025, the businessman offered a service to his friend, who was wanted by the TCR (Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support ). The law enforcement officer assured him that for USD 1,500 he could delete his data from the database, which would allow him to avoid mobilisation.

SBI officers, in cooperation with the Internal Security Department of the National Police, documented the criminal actions of the suspect in stages and detained him on receiving the full amount of the bribe.

The law enforcement officer is accused of obtaining an unlawful benefit by taking advantage of his official position (Article 368(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), as well as offering and receiving an unlawful benefit for influencing the decision-making of an official (Article 369-2(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The articles provide for up to 5 years in prison.

