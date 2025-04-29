Law enforcement officer from Bukovyna, together with accomplice, was smuggling draft dodgers into Romania — SBI. PHOTOS

SBI officers in cooperation with the SSU (Security Service of Ukraine) and the National Police detained a law enforcement officer from Chernivtsi region and his accomplice while they were attempting to smuggle several men of military age into Romania.

How did the scheme work?

According to the investigation, the perpetrators developed an illegal scheme to profit from draft dodgers in early March 2025. In particular, the law enforcement officer provided acquaintances with consultations on the right to leave the country during martial law. When no legal grounds for departure were found, he would offer additional "assistance."

"For $5,500 per 'client,' the perpetrators transported men of military age to a section of the border, where they instructed them on which trails to take to cross into Romania on foot," the SBI explained.

Detention of offenders

On the evening of 25 April 2025, both defendants were detained while attempting to smuggle conscripts abroad.











The law enforcement officer and his accomplice were served a notice of suspicion of an offence stipulated by Part 3 Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal transfer of persons across the state border for mercenary motives.

What are they facing?

The article provides for imprisonment for a term of 7 to 9 years with confiscation of property.

The investigation is ongoing, and the full circle of individuals involved in the crime is being established.