Father and son detained for setting up ammunition and weapons caches in Desnianskyi district of Kyiv - SBI. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Two Kyiv residents were served a notice of suspicion for organising and arranging storage facilities in Kyiv for weapons that were being transported from the frontline territories and combat zones.

"Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office and the Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Central Region, two Kyiv residents were served with a notice of suspicion for organising and arranging storage facilities in Kyiv for weapons that were taken from the frontline territories and combat zones (Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

What was seized during the searches?

Among other things, it was stored in a garage in the Desnianskyi district of the city:

▪️ more than 35,000 rounds of ammunition,

▪️ 6 grenade launchers,

▪️ 6 UAVS,

▪️ 130 grenades

▪️ 90 VOGs,

▪️ assault rifles,

▪️ sniper rifles,

▪️ remote fuses,

▪️ surveillance devices,

▪️ pistols, anti-personnel mines, etc.

According to the SBI, the owners of this arsenal were an employee of a law enforcement agency and his father.

Investigators are currently establishing the origin of the firearms, ammunition and explosive devices, as well as the purpose of their storage.















The prosecutor's office noted that the pre-trial investigation is ongoing, measures are being taken to establish the origin of the seized weapons and the possible involvement of other persons in the commission of the criminal offence is being checked.