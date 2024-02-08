SSU uncovers 3 caches with occupants’ weapons and explosives: grenade launchers of enemy subversive groups in Kyiv region. PHOTOS

The SSU discovered three caches of weapons and ammunition in different regions of Ukraine. One of them was left by the ruscists while fleeing from Kyiv region, so that the hidden weapons could be used by Russian subversive groups.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that another cache with munitions was set up by a repeat offender who tried to sell them to criminals in western Ukraine. The seized items include an arsenal of Russian grenade launchers, more than 15 kg of explosives with electric detonators and automatic weapons.

Kyiv region

SSU officers discovered a well-disguised cache of Russian-made weapons in Bucha district. The cache was arranged under the floor of an abandoned building in a village near the capital.

During the inspection, law enforcement officers seized the caches:

5 grenade launchers, including anti-tank ones;

12 F-1, RGD-5 and RGO combat grenades.

It was established that the cache with munitions was equipped by the ruscists during the occupation of the settlement. However, when the invaders fled Kyiv region, they left the cache for Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

According to available data, hostile subversive groups planned to use concealed weapons to commit acts of sabotage in the capital region.

Transcarpathian region

The SSU exposed a criminal serving a sentence in a penitentiary for illegal arms sales.

The investigation revealed that prior to his arrest, the offender had hidden an arsenal of munitions near a local quarry. While behind bars, he tried to sell the hidden weapons through his own connections on the outside.

The items were seized from the cache in the course of complex measures:

a large batch of TNT and plastid with electric detonators;

7 combat grenades;

almost 600 rounds of ammunition for small arms.

Vinnytsia region

Law enforcers detained an arms dealer who wanted to sell a Russian Kalashnikov rifle, over a thousand rounds of ammunition and a dozen combat grenades to criminals. He was hiding the "trophy" weapons on the territory of his own home.

Investigations are ongoing in the framework of criminal proceedings initiated under Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) to establish all the circumstances of the crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice.

