For $13,000, he offered "deferment" from mobilization and illegal transfer abroad: man exposed in Kharkiv – SBGS. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Kharkiv, law enforcement officers exposed a 31-year-old man who promised to produce a fake certificate of deferment from mobilisation, remove him from the wanted list and smuggle him abroad for USD 13,000.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

"During a special investigative experiment, the transfer of USD 13,000 was documented for the provision of illegal 'services': the production of a false certificate of deferral from mobilisation to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, removal from the wanted list for violation of military registration rules and further illegal transfer of a person across the state border of Ukraine to the European Union," the statement said.

The man was detained under Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of influence). The sanction provides for up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

