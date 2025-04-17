Serviceman was detained in Volyn for attempting to smuggle draft dodger out of Ukraine for $8,000 – SBGS. PHOTOS

In Ratne village, law enforcement officers detained a 22-year-old serviceman who promised to help a man illegally cross the state border of Ukraine for $8,000.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

According to investigators, the suspect planned to deliver the "client" to the border strip, pass on the coordinates for the crossing, information about patrols and a tool for cutting the fence. The man was then supposed to cross the border on his own in the direction of Romania or Poland.

An authorised search was conducted at the suspect's place of residence. He has already been served a notice of suspicion and a custody with the possibility of bail has been chosen as a measure of restraint.

The detention took place within the framework of criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transfer of persons across the state border), under the procedural supervision of the Volyn Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office.

