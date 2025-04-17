Smuggled evaders abroad: suspicion served on Klitschko’s deputy Prokopiv - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police exposed the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration on organising the illegal transfer of men of military age abroad under the guise of humanitarian missions.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET informs.

According to media reports, this is the deputy mayor of Kyiv, Vitalii Klitschko, Volodymyr Prokopiv.

According to the investigation, the official ensured that the personal data of conscripts were entered into the "Shliakh" system as volunteers who allegedly transported fuel for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. For this purpose, he used an affiliated company from Odesa, which registered fictitious humanitarian aid flights.

The pseudo-volunteers travelled to the EU in company trucks, but only regular drivers returned with commercial goods. Thus, in May-June 2022, more than 30 people illegally crossed the border through the scheme.

See more: For €20,000, he smuggled "draft dodgers" in car trunk — law enforcement officer from Bukovyna now faces up to 9 years in prison – SBI. PHOTO





The deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration was served a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

p. 2 of Art. 332 - illegal trafficking of persons across the state border using official position;

Paras. 1, 3 Art. 362 - unauthorised actions with information in automated systems.

The official faces up to 7 years in prison. The issue of a preventive measure is currently being decided. The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement officers are identifying other participants in the scheme.

See more: Scheme of embezzlement of almost UAH 60 million allocated for social assistance to seriously ill exposed in Kyiv City State Administration - SSU. PHOTOS