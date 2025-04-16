For €20,000, he smuggled "draft dodgers" in car trunk — law enforcement officer from Bukovyna now faces up to 9 years in prison – SBI. PHOTO

The pre-trial investigation has been completed against a law enforcement officer from the Chernivtsi region who attempted to smuggle a conscript across the border in a car trunk. The indictment has been sent to court.

As noted, since November 2024, the law enforcement officer has been smuggling men liable for military service to the Republic of Romania. He used official information about the routes and time of movement of border patrols, and found "clients" on the Internet. For 20,000 euros, the law enforcement officer delivered the men to the border and personally escorted them on foot to the neighbouring country. He would take them to the border crossing point in his own car.

The SBI reports that on 16 January 2025, the offender was detained red-handed. During the search, cash in the amount of 20 thousand euros was seized from him, and a man who was trying to illegally cross the border was found in the trunk of the car. The law enforcement officer has been suspended from his position.

He is accused of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 368 and Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - requesting an official to provide an undue benefit for himself for performing an act using his official position and organising the illegal transfer of a person across the state border. The sanctions of the articles provide for up to 9 years in prison.

