Fake medical reports on disability and severe mental disorders: New "schemes for evaders" shut down in Odesa region - SSU. PHOTOS

Three new schemes of mobilisation evasion in Odesa region were dismantled. As a result of complex measures, the organisers of the schemes, including three heads of the regional mental health centre, were detained.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the case concerns the director general of a medical institution and his two deputies, who sold fictitious medical reports on the presence of severe mental disorders to evaders. It was established that the cost of the forgery was USD 20 thousand per client. After purchasing such "documents", the persons liable for military service used them to obtain disability certificates and then travel abroad.

More than 20 episodes of crime committed by officials have been documented.

Also, in one of the district centres of the region, an accountant of a city hospital was detained for selling fictitious certificates of disability group 2 to the wives of potential conscripts. Such a document allowed the evaders to deregister from the military register allegedly to care for their wives and leave Ukraine.

See more: Fake documents for $15,000 to evade mobilisation: organiser exposed in Zaporizhzhia – SBGS. PHOTOS

Another person involved was a 23-year-old Odesa resident who offered men liable for military service to issue fictitious disability certificates for their parents in exchange for money. In this way, potential recruits hoped to escape abroad as "accompanying persons" for seriously ill relatives.

See more: Entered conscripts into "Shliakh" system for $3,000: illegal border crossing scheme exposed in Lviv region – SBGS. PHOTOS

The SSU notes that the detainees have been served suspicion notices in connection with the crimes under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

p. 3 of Art. 332 (illegal trafficking of persons across the state border committed by an organised group);

p. 3 of Art. 368 (obtaining an unlawful benefit);

p. 1, Art. 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations during a special period);

p. 2 Art. 369-2 (abuse of influence);

p. 1 Art. 366 (forgery in office).

See more: For €20,000, he smuggled "draft dodgers" in car trunk — law enforcement officer from Bukovyna now faces up to 9 years in prison – SBI. PHOTO

See more: Three channels for smuggling men liable for military service to EU countries exposed in Rivne region. PHOTOS

The offenders face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.