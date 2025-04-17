ENG
Fake medical reports on disability and severe mental disorders: New "schemes for evaders" shut down in Odesa region - SSU. PHOTOS

Three new schemes of mobilisation evasion in Odesa region were dismantled. As a result of complex measures, the organisers of the schemes, including three heads of the regional mental health centre, were detained.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the case concerns the director general of a medical institution and his two deputies, who sold fictitious medical reports on the presence of severe mental disorders to evaders. It was established that the cost of the forgery was USD 20 thousand per client. After purchasing such "documents", the persons liable for military service used them to obtain disability certificates and then travel abroad.

More than 20 episodes of crime committed by officials have been documented.

Also, in one of the district centres of the region, an accountant of a city hospital was detained for selling fictitious certificates of disability group 2 to the wives of potential conscripts. Such a document allowed the evaders to deregister from the military register allegedly to care for their wives and leave Ukraine.

Schemes for fugitives exposed

Another person involved was a 23-year-old Odesa resident who offered men liable for military service to issue fictitious disability certificates for their parents in exchange for money. In this way, potential recruits hoped to escape abroad as "accompanying persons" for seriously ill relatives.

The SSU notes that the detainees have been served suspicion notices in connection with the crimes under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Schemes for fugitives exposed

The offenders face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Schemes for fugitives exposed

