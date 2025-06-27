UAV attack on Poltava region: air defence is operating, wreckage falling in Kremenchuk

On the night of 27 June, Russian strike drones attacked Poltava region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut.

"Air defence is operating in Poltava region. The wreckage of enemy UAVs fell in Kremenchuk district. Vehicles and the premises of a food supermarket were damaged. There was no information on casualties. Stay in shelters until the air raid alert is lifted," he wrote.

As a reminder, on the evening of 26 June, Russians launched attack drones at Ukraine.

See more: Dangerous cluster munitions were found in Poltava region after night attack by Russia. PHOTO