Dangerous cluster munitions were found in Poltava region after night attack by Russia. PHOTO

Following a night of combined Russian shelling in the Kremenchuk district, cases of cluster munition remnants were recorded in the area. Such munitions pose a deadly threat to human life and health.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

According to law enforcement officials, the munitions are metal spheres about 10 centimetres in diameter and may resemble toys or bullets, which increases the risk of accidental contact by children.

The police emphasise:

do not touch suspicious objects;

do not move them;

Do not approach them or allow others to do so, especially children.

If you find cassette elements, you should immediately notify the police by calling 102 or contact the State Emergency Service.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops attacked Ukraine with "shaheds" and several missiles. The Air Force informed about the threat to Kremenchuk.