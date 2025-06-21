5 out of 8 missiles were destroyed and 252 drones were neutralized. Main direction of attack was Kremenchuk - Air Force

On the night of 21 June 2025, Russian forces launched 280 airstrike weapons against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the enemy attacked Ukraine:

272 attack UAVs of the Shahed type and imitator drones of various types;

2 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Tambov region - Russian Federation

4 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea;

2 Iskander-K cruise missiles from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

"The main direction of the attack was the Poltava region, the city of Kremenchuk!" the statement said.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00 a.m., air defense neutralized 260 enemy air attack vehicles, 145 were shot down by firepower, and 115 were lost locally:

140 enemy UAVs of Shahed type (other types of drones) were shot down by fire, 112 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare;

3 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles (1 - locally lost);

1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile (1 - lost);

1 "Kalibr" cruise missile (1 - lost).

Where are the consequences?

The enemy's air attack aircraft hit Kremenchuk, Poltava region, and the downed wreckage fell in 3 locations.

