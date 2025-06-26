1 588 4
Russian UAVs attack Ukraine from multiple directions – Air Force
On the evening of June 26, Russian forces launched strike drones against Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force.
Movement of strike drones
- Sumy region – threat of Russian strike UAVs in use.
Update on UAV movement
- group of enemy attack UAVs in Sumy region heading south.
- group of UAVs in Sumy region heading to Chernihiv region.
- Zaporizhzhia region - threat of enemy attack UAVs.
