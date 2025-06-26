ENG
News Attack of drones
Russian UAVs attack Ukraine from multiple directions – Air Force

On the evening of June 26, Russian forces launched strike drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force.

Movement of strike drones

  • Sumy region – threat of Russian strike UAVs in use.

Update on UAV movement

  • group of enemy attack UAVs in Sumy region heading south.
  • group of UAVs in Sumy region heading to Chernihiv region.
  • Zaporizhzhia region - threat of enemy attack UAVs.

