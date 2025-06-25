ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4400 visitors online
News Attack of drones
2 401 2

Russians launch attack drones on Ukraine – Air Force

Shahed drones

On the evening of 25 June, Russians launched an attack on Ukraine using strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, the Air Force press service reported this.

Movement of attack drones

  • Sumy region — threat of enemy strike UAV use.

Read more: Russians launch strike drones against Ukraine — Air Force

Author: 

Air forces (1543) Shahed (743) war in Ukraine (3112)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 