Russians launch attack drones on Ukraine – Air Force
On the evening of 25 June, Russians launched an attack on Ukraine using strike drones.
According to Censor.NET, the Air Force press service reported this.
Movement of attack drones
- Sumy region — threat of enemy strike UAV use.
