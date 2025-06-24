3 355 8
Russians launch strike drones against Ukraine — Air Force
On the evening of June 24, Russians launched strike drones against Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, cited by Censor.NET.
Strike drone movements:
- Several groups of UAVs in the Black Sea heading toward the Odesa region.
- Enemy UAVs spotted in Sumy region moving in a southwest direction.
