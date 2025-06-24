ENG
News Attack of drones
Russians launch strike drones against Ukraine — Air Force

Shahed drones

On the evening of June 24, Russians launched strike drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, cited by Censor.NET.

Strike drone movements:

  • Several groups of UAVs in the Black Sea heading toward the Odesa region.
  • Enemy UAVs spotted in Sumy region moving in a southwest direction.

