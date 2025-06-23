4 137 18
Ruscists launch attack drones against Ukraine – Air Force
On the evening of Monday, June 23, Russian occupiers launched attack drones targeting Ukraine. The first groups of enemy UAVs were detected in the north.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"Threat of enemy attack UAVs in Sumy and Chernihiv regions," it was reported at 10:15 p.m.
