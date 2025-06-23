Kyiv region came under massive attack by enemy UAVs at night: one woman killed, several wounded (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 23 June, Russian invaders massively attacked the Kyiv region with attack drones. The consequences of the enemy attack were recorded in three districts of the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the KRMA, Mykola Kalashnyk.

"Unfortunately, as a result of an enemy attack in the Bila Tserkva district, a woman born in 1957 died of her wounds.

Two people were hospitalised to a local hospital. Two more people were provided with medical assistance on the spot," the statement said.

Two private houses caught fire in Boryspil district.

In Bila Tserkva district, private houses and an apartment building were damaged. The building of a hotel that housed a medical facility was destroyed.

Four private buildings and three cars were damaged in Bucha district.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that eight people were injured in the attack.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, the attack damaged residential and medical infrastructure.

Two rescuers were injured during the aftermath of the attack.

