Enemy launched massive attack on Kyiv: 9 killed, buildings and metro station damaged (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 23 June, the Russian invaders launched a combined attack on Kyiv, using drones and ballistic missiles. Residential buildings, a business centre, a metro station and other facilities were damaged in different parts of the capital.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

According to the KCMA, as of 15.10, rescuers had recovered from under the rubble the 8th body of a person killed by a Russian missile.

As of 4:03 p.m., rescuers have recovered the body of the ninth victim of the enemy strike. The search operation is ongoing.

In Shevchenkivskyi district, the attack damaged the floors of the 4th and 5th floors of a five-storey building with partial destruction of the roof. There was a car fire in the yard of the building.

"A ladder truck and a three-knee ladder are being used to evacuate the residents of the building. So far, 7 people have been rescued, including one pregnant woman," the statement said.

Also, a fire on the roof of a business centre building was extinguished at one address in Solomianskyi district, and a fire broke out in a four-storey office building with an area of 800m2 at another. Firefighting operations are ongoing.

"In addition, fires were recorded in open areas as a result of the fall of UAV wreckage and damage to non-residential buildings. Information on possible victims is being clarified," the statement said.

Hostile shelling damaged the infrastructure of the Sviatoshyn metro station in Kyiv, and one of the exits was closed.

"As a result of the hostile attack, the infrastructure of the Sviatoshyn metro station was damaged. Exit No. 8 is temporarily closed - to Chornobaivska Square (Heroes of Brest) towards the bridge," the KCMA said.

The rest of the entrances/exits operate as normal.

"The station's schedule has not been changed - the metro is operating without interruption," adds the KCMA.

Update

The State Emergency Service reported that three people were killed in the Russian attack in the capital.

"10 people, including 2 children and a pregnant woman, were rescued by the rescuers," the service said in a statement.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, the shelling affected Shevchenkivskyi, Podilskyi, Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi and Darnytskyi districts.

"The most severe consequences are in Shevchenkivskyi. The entire entrance of a residential high-rise building was destroyed. As of now, there are four dead. Rescuers rescued 10 injured people. Everyone is being provided with medical and psychological assistance.

The rubble is being cleared. According to our information, there are still people under the rubble," the statement said.

As of 7:30 a.m., five people were reported dead in a house in the Shevchenkivskyi district, Klitschko said.

"In total, there are 19 victims in the city. 8 of them are in city hospitals. Rescuers are working in the damaged building, doctors are on duty," the mayor said.

Later, the State Emergency Service clarified that there are currently 4 dead in Kyiv, and another person died in the Kyiv region

As of 11:00 a.m., the number of victims in Kyiv has increased to 31.

"The search and rescue operation is ongoing," said Tkachenko.

As of 13.00, the number of injured increased to 28 people. 12 of them are in city hospitals, Klitschko said.

"Seven people have been confirmed dead. The search and rescue operation in the 5-storey building in Shevchenkivskyi district is ongoing," the mayor said.

Read more: Massive Russian attack damages 207 facilities in Kyiv













As of 8:30 a.m., the State Emergency Service clarified that the death toll from the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 23 June had risen to 6.

Work to eliminate the consequences of the attack is underway at 2 locations. A total of 312 rescuers and 74 pieces of equipment are involved. The information is being updated.















