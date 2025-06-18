Massive Russian attack damages 207 facilities in Kyiv

Residents of Solomianskyi District whose property was damaged in the 17 June attack have submitted 95 claims to the Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property as part of the state compensation program "eRestoration."

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Vyacheslav Nepop during today's meeting with residents of the Solomyansky district.

"In general, the state provides up to 350 thousand UAH of compensation for damaged residential apartments and up to 500 thousand UAH for damaged private houses. These funds can be used to buy construction materials or order repair services," said Vyacheslav Nepop in a conversation with residents.

According to his information, as of June 18, 106 damaged objects were registered in the Solomyansky district, and 207 in the city as a whole.

See more: Kyiv 9-story building hit: Rescuers find new bodies. Death toll in capital rises to 28 (updated). PHOTOS 18+

To receive compensation for housing restoration, you must

submit a notification and then an application for payment about the damaged property through Diia - in the application or on the portal (through the ASC);

open an eVostok account in a bank;

receive the commission's decision based on the results of the housing inspection.

You will receive a notification if the application is submitted in the Diia app. If the application is made on the Diia portal (through the ASC), you will receive an email with the relevant decision. For more details, follow the link: https://erecovery.diia.gov.ua/.

"However, this can only be done if the property is registered in the State Register of Property Rights. I advise all Kyiv residents to take care of this in advance and contact the ASC or a notary to enter the relevant data," said Vyacheslav Nepop.

According to him, you can also receive financial assistance from the capital's budget.

Also read: SES warns of the danger of unexploded cluster munitions and drone debris in Kyiv

In particular, UAH 40,000 will be provided as a one-time payment to those who need urgent temporary relocation due to damage or destruction of housing. As well as a monthly allowance of UAH 20,000 (for up to 12 months) for those who are forced to temporarily relocate. Another UAH 10,000 will be provided under the city program "Care. Towards the people of Kyiv".

Attack on Ukraine on the night of June 17

On the night of June 17, 2025, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types. As a result of the enemy shelling, 15 people were reported dead and more than 100 injured. Later, Klitschko announced that 10 people had been confirmed dead, but by the end of the day on June 17, it was known that 16 people had been killed and 134 others injured in Kyiv. As of 4 p.m. on June 18, 28 people were killed in Kyiv.

The enemy struck at least 4 times in Zaporizhzhia. Several enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out there. The blast wave damaged nearby houses.

At dawn, the Russian occupiers launched a massive drone strike on Odesa. The city has seen destruction, fires, and damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, an inclusive center, a preschool, garages, and more.

As a result of the Russian morning attack, 17 people were injured, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl. One person was hospitalized, while the others, after receiving medical care, continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.