Kyiv’s 9-story building hit: Rescuers find new bodies. Death toll in capital rises to 28 (updated). PHOTOS 18+

In the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, search operations continued all night long at the site of a Russian attack on a 9-storey building.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

"As of 07.00, the bodies of 5 more dead people have been freed from the rubble of the partially destroyed nine-storey building," the statement said.

Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 killed, 134 injured (updated).





















According to the State Emergency Service, a total of 16 bodies were recovered at the address. The work is ongoing.

"In total, 21 people died and 134 were injured in the capital," the rescuers added.

As of 8:10 a.m., the State Emergency Service reported that the body of

1 more dead person (male) had been freed from the rubble of the partially destroyed nine-storey building.

In total, the bodies of 17 people have been recovered from the building.

The work is ongoing.

Later, the head of the KCMA, Timur Tkachenko, said that the number of victims in the house in the Solomianskyi district had risen to 18.

"Rescuers have unblocked the body of a woman from the rubble," he said. Thus, the death toll in the capital has risen to 23.

Update as of 10.38 a.m.

As of 10.38 a.m., according to the State Emergency Service, the death toll from the Russian attack on a 9-storey building in Solomianskyi district has risen to 19 people, as another body was unblocked from the rubble.

"In total, 24 people died in the capital after the Russian attack on the night of 17 June, and 134 others were injured," the rescuers clarified.

Update at 11.50 a.m.

As of 11:50 a.m., rescuers have found the bodies of two more people, KCMA head Tymur Tkachenko said on Telegram.

"20 Kyiv residents were killed by a Russian missile in the Solomianskyi district. Search and rescue operations are not yet complete," he wrote.

"Rescuers have just found another body, the 21st, while clearing the rubble," he added.

This brings the death toll in the capital to 26.









Update at 02:13 p.m.

Another body was recovered from the rubble. The number of victims of the Russian attack on a house in the Solomyansky district increased to 23.

In total, 28 people died and 134 were injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on the night of June 17.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Attack on Ukraine on the night of 17 June

On the night of 17 June 2025, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types. As a result of the enemy shelling, 15 people were reported dead and more than 100 injured. Later, Klitschko announced that 10 deaths had been confirmed, but by the end of the day on 17 June, it was known that 16 people had been killed and 134 others injured in Kyiv.

The enemy struck at least 4 times in Zaporizhzhia. Several enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out there. The blast wave damaged nearby houses.

At dawn, the Russian occupiers launched a massive drone strike on Odesa. The city has seen destruction, fires, and damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, an inclusive centre, a preschool, garages, etc.

As a result of the Russian attack in the morning, 17 people were injured, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl. One person was hospitalised, while the others, after receiving medical care, continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.