Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 killed, 134 injured (updated). PHOTOS

As a result of Russia's combined attack on Kyiv on the night of 17 June, 16 people were killed in Kyiv.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General and the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.

"In the capital, prosecutors, in cooperation with investigators, continue to document the consequences of the war crime committed by the Russian Federation. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. According to preliminary information, people may still be trapped under the rubble," the statement reads.

It is noted that as of 18:40, 13 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the Russian night attack in Kyiv.

At the same time, the State Emergency Service reported that as of 19:50, the body of another 1 person had been freed from the rubble of a nine-storey building in Solomianskyi district, on Vaclav Havel Boulevard. The work is ongoing.

Thus, a total of 14 people were killed and 117 others were injured as a result of Russia's strike on the capital.

Read more: UN mission: Russia’s nighttime strike on Kyiv is likely deadliest attack in almost year





















According to the State Emergency Service, as of 23:20, the bodies of 3 more dead people have been freed from the rubble of a partially destroyed nine-storey building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district.

In total, the bodies of 11 people were found at the address.

The work is ongoing.

In total, 16 people died and 134 were injured in the capital.

Read more: Body of deceased recovered from rubble in Kyiv as parents waited all day by ruins