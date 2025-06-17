Body of deceased recovered from rubble in Kyiv as parents waited all day by ruins

In Kyiv, rescuers have recovered the body of a 31-year-old man from the rubble of a multi-story building in the Solomianskyi district. His parents had spent the entire day near the ruins, hoping for news of his rescue.

As reported by Censor.NET, State Emergency Service spokesperson Svitlana Vodolaha confirmed the man's death to Ukrinform.

She stated that son, whose parents had been waiting during the debris removal operation, did not survive.

The victim was found beneath the ruins of a nine-story residential building in the Solomianskyi district of the capital.

Attack on Ukraine on the night of 17 June

On the night of 17 June 2025, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types. As a result of the enemy shelling, 15 people were killed and more than 100 injured.

The enemy struck at least 4 times in Zaporizhzhia. Several enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out there. The blast wave damaged nearby houses.

At dawn, the Russian occupiers launched a massive drone strike on Odesa. The city has seen destruction, fires and damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, an inclusive centre, a preschool, garages, etc.

As a result of the Russian attack in the morning, 17 people were injured, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl. One person was hospitalised, while the others, after receiving medical care, continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.

Later, it was confirmed that two people were killed in Odesa.

In Kyiv, 14 people are confirmed dead and 117 injured as a result of the Russian strike. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

