June 18 declared Day of Mourning in Kyiv region

June 18, 2025, has been declared a Day of Mourning to honor those killed in the recent Russian attacks on Kyiv.

This was announced by Kyiv Regional Administration Head Mykola Kalashnyk, according to Censor.NET.

"On this day, national flags will be flown at half-staff and all entertainment events will be banned. Last night, the enemy struck a sleeping city — residential buildings full of civilians. In its propaganda, the terrorist state calls them ‘military targets.’

More than 100 people were injured, and there are fatalities. Rescue workers are still clearing the rubble. The capital of Ukraine is cloaked in smoke from fires. After a horrific night, parents pray on the ruins of their home, hoping their son is still alive. This is our reality," the statement reads.

Kyiv city authorities had previously declared a Day of Mourning as well.

Shelling of Ukraine

On the night of 17 June 2025, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types. As a result of the enemy shelling, 15 people were killed and more than 100 injured.

The enemy struck at least 4 times in Zaporizhzhia. Several enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out there. The blast wave damaged nearby houses.

At dawn, the Russian occupiers launched a massive drone strike on Odesa. The city has seen destruction, fires and damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, an inclusive centre, a preschool, garages, etc.

As a result of the Russian attack in the morning, 17 people were injured, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl. One person was hospitalised, while the others, after receiving medical care, continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.

