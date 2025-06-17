ENG
Enemy struck at least 4 times at Zaporizhzhia: several enterprises were destroyed and houses damaged. VIDEO

On the night of 17 June, Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia. A multi-storey building and a dormitory were damaged in the attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov.

Several enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out there. The blast wave damaged nearby buildings.

"A multi-storey building and a dormitory were damaged as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. The blast wave smashed windows in more than 50 apartments. Almost 30 garages in the garage cooperative were also damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," noted Fedorov.

