As result of Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, warehouse with humanitarian aid was destroyed. VIDEO

The Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia destroyed a warehouse with humanitarian aid - at least a hundred tonnes.

According to Censor.NET, the footage from the scene was shown by a Radio Liberty correspondent.

"Three shahids hit, the ceiling fell. Everything burned down. We've just received five trucks of aid, a hundred tonnes," said Oleksandr Beliuha, founder of the charity.

Damages are estimated at three million dollars.

The organisation provided assistance to IDPs at the places of arrival and to residents of frontline areas.

As noted, they were partners of the international organisation World Central Kitchen in the region.

On the morning of 14 June 2025, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia. More than 10 cars burned down in a car park. Cars, several buildings and a warehouse caught fire. Emergency workers are extinguishing all the fires.