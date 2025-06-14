3 318 5
Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia: more than 10 cars burned down. PHOTOS
On the morning of 14 June 2025, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"During the morning attack, the Russians hit the car park. More than 10 cars burned down," he said.
According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers are currently eliminating the consequences of the morning shelling by Russian UAVs in Zaporizhzhia
Preliminarily, there were no casualties or injuries.
Cars, several buildings and a warehouse caught fire. Emergency workers are extinguishing all the fires.
All emergency services are working on the ground.
