Day in Zaporizhzhia: the enemy made almost 600 attacks, 5 people were killed and 9 others were wounded

As a result of hostile attacks on Zaporizhzhia region over the past day, 5 people were killed and 9 were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov

In total, the enemy struck 593 times in 16 settlements of the region over the past day. In particular:

missile strike on Zaporizhzhia;

conducted 12 air attacks on Ternuvate, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Kopani.

351 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPVs) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka, Vasynivka.

Kamianske, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka and Luhivske were shelled 6 times with MLRS.

223 artillery attacks took place in Bilenke, Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

"We have received 56 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, cars and infrastructure," said Fedorov.

