Russians hit Zaporizhzhia region with KABs, one person injured - RMA (updated)

On May 31, Russian troops launched 2 strikes with KABs on Verkhnia Tyrsa, Zaporizhzhia region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

Fires broke out at the site of the attacks.

A 52-year-old woman was injured. She refused hospitalization. Her condition allows her to continue treatment at home.

