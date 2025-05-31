One person killed and three wounded in Russian attack on Kupiansk and Vovchanski Khutory

Today, on May 31, Russian troops shelled the town of Kupiansk and the village of Vovchanski Khutory in the Kharkiv region, resulting in one death and one wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, in the village of Vovchanski Khutory, the occupiers struck with an FPV drone at civilians who were in the garden. A 47-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man sustained injuries of varying severity. Doctors hospitalized the victims.



In Kupiansk, a 63-year-old woman died as a result of an enemy strike. A 65-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction.

Read more: Russians hit Kherson’s Korabelnyi district with artillery: man wounded