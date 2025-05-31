ENG
Russians hit Kherson’s Korabelnyi district with artillery: man wounded

Russian troops fired on the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, injuring a 39-year-old man.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

The shelling took place around 14:00. The victim was diagnosed with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, as well as multiple shrapnel wounds to the chest and abdomen. The man is under medical supervision in a medical facility.

