Russians hit Kherson’s Korabelnyi district with artillery: man wounded
Russian troops fired on the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, injuring a 39-year-old man.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.
The shelling took place around 14:00. The victim was diagnosed with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, as well as multiple shrapnel wounds to the chest and abdomen. The man is under medical supervision in a medical facility.
