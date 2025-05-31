Consequences of night strikes in Sumy region: farm burned down, hundreds of animals killed, dozens of tonnes of grain destroyed. PHOTOS

The Trostianets district of the Sumy region came under a massive Russian attack that night.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Sumy Regional Military District Administration.

Earlier, the enemy attacked agricultural enterprises with two missiles and 13 UAVs.

Fortunately, there were no casualties.

As a result of the enemy's strikes, the premises of enterprises and vehicles were burnt down.





Also, according to the CMA, last night the Russian army attacked the Romny district with rockets and drones.

One of the drones hit a car delivering bread in the Nedryhaylivka community. The driver was injured and received medical treatment.

"Also, 5 enemy UAVs hit a farm in one of the villages of the Romny community. As a result of the attack, farm buildings caught fire, hundreds of livestock were killed, and dozens of tonnes of grain were destroyed," the statement said.

All necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being eliminated.







Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops fired missiles at the Nedryhaylivka community in Sumy region: a person was wounded.