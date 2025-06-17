Enemy launched combined strike on Kyiv: 114 injured, residential buildings damaged (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

Since the evening of 16 June, Russian troops have been attacking Kyiv with missiles and drones. So far, 18 people have been reported injured in the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA Timur Tkachenko.

As a result of the combined attack, fires broke out in different parts of the capital. A total of 12 locations in Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Podilskyi and Obolonskyi districts were affected by the attack.

In Dniprovskyi district, a shard of a shahed got stuck in the wall of a residential building. Preliminary, there was no fire and no injuries. A fall to an industrial area was also recorded.

In Podilskyi district, the drone debris fell in two locations in the open without any further consequences.

A car was damaged in Obolonskyi district, but no fire.

Damage to a kindergarten in Darnytsia district reported.

In Sviatoshynskyi district, the latest attack damaged a residential building.

"Horrific crimes of the terrorist country against civilians in Kyiv. Two residential buildings were damaged in Solomianskyi district. A fire broke out in a 5-storey building. We know about 18 victims. 13 people received help on the spot, 6 were hospitalised," Tkachenko wrote.

Tkachenko said the fire was contained. Firefighters and medics are working.

Also, at the second location, an enemy strike destroyed the structures of a residential high-rise building.

Update

As of 7am, 14 people have been reported dead. According to Interior Minister Klymenko, there was a direct ballistic hit on a high-rise building in Kyiv. The missile went through all 9 floors.

More than 40 people were injured in the massive enemy attack in the capital. More than 30 of them were hospitalised, said Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

One man, a US citizen, died in the attack. The entrance to a residential building was destroyed in the Solomianskyi district. Rescuers are now working there to clear the rubble.

Emergency services continue to work on the ground in several other districts of the capital.

At 8:00 a.m., Klitschko said that the number of victims in the capital was increasing.

"There are currently 55 of them. More than 40 people were taken to medical institutions of the city. There is no exact information about the dead yet. Rescuers are working on the ground," the mayor added.

In the Solomianskyi district, in particular, the rubble is being cleared from a residential building where an entire entranceway collapsed. According to the rescuers and police, the number of people killed is 14.

Headquarters have been set up in Solomianskyi and Darnytskyi districts to help all those affected by the massive enemy attack on the capital.

As of 9:30 a.m., 99 people have been confirmed injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv. 59 are hospitalised, Tkachenko said.

"At the same time, there is information that 104 injured have already been reported. We are checking it," the KCMA chief said.

As of 10:05 a.m., 114 people have sought medical treatment after the massive enemy attack. 68 of them were hospitalised. Others did not require hospitalisation after receiving medical care.

According to Klitschko, three people were killed in Darnytsia district.











