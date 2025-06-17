Kyiv is under attack by UAVs, 11 people injured, - CMA

On the night of 17 June, the wreckage of a "Shahed" was recorded falling in one of Kyiv's districts.

This was announced by the head of the CMA Timur Tkachenko.

"In Solomianskyi district, a shahed fell, without further fire," he wrote.

Later, he wrote that the attack resulted in a car fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

Update

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that medics and rescuers had been called to Solomianskyi district.

Later, Tkachenko reported five victims, one woman in serious condition.

Later, Klitschko wrote that there were already nine victims in Sviatoshynskyi district. Four were hospitalised. Five were treated on the spot.

"It's been a very difficult night. We are receiving reports of damage at new locations in the Solomianskyi district. Kyiv residents, stay in shelters! Drones are coming in waves, one after another," Tkachenko later wrote.

As of 01:28, power outages have been reported in Kyiv.

As of 01:45, the number of people injured in the Russian attack increased to 11.

As a reminder, on the evening of 16 June, Russians attacked Ukraine with strike drones.

