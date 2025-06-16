5 836 20
Russians attack Ukraine with strike UAVs, - Air Force (updated)
On the evening of June 16, Russians attacked Ukraine with attack drones.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.
Movement of attack drones
- Threat of enemy attack UAVs in Sumy region.
- Chernihiv region - the threat of enemy attack UAVs.
- Enemy UAV heading for Sumy.
Update on UAV movements
- UAVs detected in Chernihiv region heading toward Kyiv region.
- UAVs from Sumy and Chernihiv regions moving toward Poltava region.
Update as of 21:50.
- UAVs moving from Sumy region to Poltava and Chernihiv regions.
- UAVs near the border of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.
- UAVs from Poltava region heading toward Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions.
- UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region moving northwest.
- UAVs in Zaporizhzhia heading toward Dnipropetrovsk region.
- UAVs from Kherson region moving toward Mykolaiv region.
- UAVs in eastern Kharkiv region heading west.
- Zaporizhzhia — UAVs approaching the city from the east.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password