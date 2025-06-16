ENG
News Attack of drones
Russians attack Ukraine with strike UAVs, - Air Force (updated)

Russians increase the number of UAVs attacking

On the evening of June 16, Russians attacked Ukraine with attack drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

Movement of attack drones

  • Threat of enemy attack UAVs in Sumy region.
  • Chernihiv region - the threat of enemy attack UAVs.
  • Enemy UAV heading for Sumy.

Update on UAV movements

  • UAVs detected in Chernihiv region heading toward Kyiv region.
  • UAVs from Sumy and Chernihiv regions moving toward Poltava region.

Update as of 21:50.

  • UAVs moving from Sumy region to Poltava and Chernihiv regions.
  • UAVs near the border of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.
  • UAVs from Poltava region heading toward Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions.
  • UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region moving northwest.
  • UAVs in Zaporizhzhia heading toward Dnipropetrovsk region.
  • UAVs from Kherson region moving toward Mykolaiv region.
  • UAVs in eastern Kharkiv region heading west.
  • Zaporizhzhia — UAVs approaching the city from the east.

Watch more: Oryol in Russia was attacked by drones: explosions occurred near oil refinery. VIDEO

