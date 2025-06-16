Oryol in Russia was attacked by drones: explosions occurred near oil refinery. VIDEO

On the night of 16 June, explosions were heard in the Russian city of Oryol. Locals reported a drone attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

Local residents reported at least 10 explosions in the area of the oil refinery. Witnesses also reported seeing bright flashes in the sky.

According to preliminary data, air defence systems were operating.

Some Russian monitoring channels hint at possible damage to infrastructure.

