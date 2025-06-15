Defence forces strike UAV production facilities in Tatarstan - General Staff

On Sunday, 15 June, the Ukrainian Defence Forces attacked a drone production facility in Yelabuga, in the Russian republic of Tatarstan.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"As part of the reduction of the enemy's capabilities to manufacture strike unmanned aerial vehicles, on 15 June, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces, struck an important facility of the Russian aggressor's military-industrial complex," the statement said.

The General Staff noted that the target was the UAV production facilities in Yelabuga, in the Russian republic of Tatarstan.

"This facility of the Russian occupiers' military-industrial complex is used to manufacture, test and launch strike drones on the territory of Ukraine, in particular on energy and civilian infrastructure," the statement said.

The General Staff confirmed that the munitions reached the target area, but the results are still being clarified.

"The Defence Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force Russia to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff added.

As a reminder, on 15 June 2025, explosions were heard in the city of Yelabuga (Tatarstan, Russia). It was reported that the region could have been attacked by drones.

