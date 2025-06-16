Drone attack on Kyiv: debris spotted in different districts, two people wounded (updated)

On the night of 16 June, Russians once again attacked Kyiv with drones. One of the "shaheds crashed in the middle of the private sector in Rusanivski Sady in the Dniprovskyi district. There were no casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv CMA Timur Tkachenko.

The attack damaged trade pavilions in the Darnytskyi district.

"We are also currently recording the wreckage of downed enemy drones at several locations, including in the Dniprovskyi district. The services have already worked on the spot.

As of this morning, we know about one casualty. A young man born in 2004 was hospitalised in a serious condition to a Kyiv hospital. Our doctors are the best and will do everything possible to save the young man," the statement said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said said that two people were injured in the hostile attack in the capital. One of them is in hospital. The woman, who was also hospitalised at night, is currently undergoing outpatient treatment.

