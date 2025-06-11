Russian attack on Kyiv on June 10: aftermath of strike fully cleared. PHOTOS

Rescuers in Kyiv have completed clearing the aftermath of the massive Russian missile strike on the night of June 10, particularly in the Obolonskyi district.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Emergency Service.

As of now, the damage at the warehouse facilities in the Obolonskyi district—the last affected site following the large-scale attack on the capital—has been fully cleared.

As a reminder, the attack affected seven districts of Kyiv. Residential and non-residential infrastructure was damaged, fires broke out, and tragically, one person was killed.

Over 440 rescuers and more than 100 units of equipment were involved in the response efforts, including a firefighting boat and a State Emergency Service robot. Two helicopters from the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine also joined in extinguishing the fires.

