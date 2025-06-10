2 990 16
"Shahed" fell near police car in Kyiv. Law enforcement officer was wounded. PHOTOS
At night, a Russian drone crashed near a police car in Kyiv. Law enforcement officers were on their way to a call.
This was reported by the Kyiv police, Censor.NET informs.
"An officer was injured in the detonation - he was taken to hospital with a shrapnel wound, his life is not in danger. The vehicle used by the police officers was also damaged.
The operational officer on duty sent another unit to help the citizens," they added.
Shelling on 10 June 2025
On the night of 10 June, Russian troops attacked Odesa region and Kyiv.
A residential building was hit in Odesa region. 2 people were killed and 9 were injured. In Kyiv, 4 people were injured.
