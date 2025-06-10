ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11091 visitors online
News Photo UAV attack on Kyiv region UAV attack on Odesa UAV attack on Kyiv
3 103 9

Klymenko on night attack: there are dead and wounded, 19 fires broke out, 4 are still being extinguished. PHOTOS

On the night of 10 August 2025, Ukraine was again shaken by explosions as a result of enemy attacks: the capital, Kyiv and Odesa regions suffered the most.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Civilian infrastructure is under attack. The shelling caused 19 fires, 4 of which are still being extinguished," he said.

According to Klymenko, a residential building was hit in Odesa region. Two people were killed and nine were wounded. A maternity hospital, an ambulance station and an enterprise were also damaged.

Read more: Ruscists attacked Kyiv: damage in seven districts, four injured. VIDEO

Four people were injured in Kyiv. Darnytskyi, Obolonskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts suffered the most damage.

Kyiv after the shelling
Kyiv after the shelling
Kyiv after the shelling on 10 June
Kyiv after the shelling on 10 June

Author: 

Kyyiv (2132) Kyyivska region (659) shoot out (13631) Odesa (933) Odeska region (665) Odeskyy district (104)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 