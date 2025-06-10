Klymenko on night attack: there are dead and wounded, 19 fires broke out, 4 are still being extinguished. PHOTOS

On the night of 10 August 2025, Ukraine was again shaken by explosions as a result of enemy attacks: the capital, Kyiv and Odesa regions suffered the most.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Civilian infrastructure is under attack. The shelling caused 19 fires, 4 of which are still being extinguished," he said.

According to Klymenko, a residential building was hit in Odesa region. Two people were killed and nine were wounded. A maternity hospital, an ambulance station and an enterprise were also damaged.

Four people were injured in Kyiv. Darnytskyi, Obolonskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts suffered the most damage.







