Ruscists damaged St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv. PHOTOS

During a massive UAV attack on Kyiv, St Sophia Cathedral was damaged.

This was announced by the Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"This night, the enemy struck again at the very heart of our identity. The St Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, a shrine that has survived centuries and symbolises the birth of our statehood, was damaged. The blast wave caused the destruction of the cornice on the main apse of the national monument. This 11th century church is the soul of the whole of Ukraine. The aggressor continues to kill Odesa, its people and cultural heritage.

At night, the Odesa Film Studio, a place where Ukrainian cinema was created, was damaged. Pavilions, warehouses, scenery and vehicles were damaged. The scenery for the film 'Dovzhenko', a national project about the most famous Ukrainian director, was completely destroyed," he said.







Shelling on 10 June 2025

On the night of 10 June, Russian troops attacked Odesa region and Kyiv.

A residential building was hit in Odesa region. 2 people were killed and 9 were injured. In Kyiv, 4 people were injured.

