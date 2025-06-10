Night attack on Odesa: Russian forces hit maternity hospital, one person killed, several injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 10 June, Odesa suffered another massive attack by Russian drones. The attack killed one person and injured four others.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov and the head of the RMA Oleh Kiper.

"As a result of the night attack, the administrative part of the maternity hospital was damaged by drone strikes. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries," the mayor wrote.

Kiper said that the enemy massively attacked Odesa with attack drones. There is damage to civilian infrastructure and fires have broken out. He added that patients and staff of the maternity hospital managed to evacuate.

According to Kiper, the attack destroyed and damaged residential buildings in the centre of Odesa. A 59-year-old man was killed. According to preliminary data, four people were injured. Doctors are providing them with all the necessary assistance.

"The administrative building of the emergency medical station was also completely destroyed. There is a fire at the site. There are damaged ambulances. There are no injuries among the staff," the statement said.

