Russia attacked Odesa with "Shaheds": one person wounded, houses and service station damaged. PHOTOS

Russian invaders attacked Odesa with attack drones, wounding one person.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

Air defence forces destroyed most of the targets, but there was damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and service stations.

"One person was injured in the leg. Our doctors provided all the necessary assistance. Nine people also sought psychological support.



Authorised services are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack. Law enforcers are documenting another crime committed by Russians against the civilian population of the Odesa region," the statement said.

The prosecutor's office released a photo of the aftermath of the enemy attack. It has been preliminarily established that Russia used more than 20 UAVs.

