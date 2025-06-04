Ruscists struck Kharkiv with missiles and drones: enterprise damaged, house and car repair shop caught fire (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of Wednesday, 4 June 2025, explosions were heard in Kharkiv. Russian troops attacked the city with missiles and UAVs.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

He also provides detailed information about the consequences of the combined attack in Kharkiv.

See more: Consequences of Russian strike on Kharkiv and Chuhuiv: 6 people injured, enterprise destroyed, houses damaged. PHOTOS

Novobavarskyi district.

A fire broke out on the territory of a civilian enterprise as a result of the missile strikes. A one-storey industrial building was damaged. A 30-year-old man was injured.

As a result of an enemy drone's "arrival", a private house of 100 square metres caught fire.

A service station building with an area of 200 sqm also caught fire.

Specialised services are working to eliminate the consequences.

In his turn, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the enemy used nine "Shaheds" and two missiles, the type of which is being established, to strike Kharkiv this night. Fires broke out at four locations in the industrial zone, and a private house was also on fire. As of now, one casualty has been reported in Novobavarskyi district.

See more: Russians attacked post office terminal in suburbs of Kharkiv. PHOTOS

All relevant services and volunteers are working at the arrival sites.

Updated information from the State Emergency Service

According to rescuers, the enemy launched a combined UAV and missile attack on Kharkiv and its suburbs at night.

In the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv, industrial and warehouse buildings, a service station and a residential building caught fire. One person was preliminarily injured.

In the village of Tsyrkuny, Kharkiv district, a residential building on the area of 250 square metres was on fire. Preliminary, there were no casualties.













Later, Terekhov clarified that the air attack on Kharkiv lasted for an hour and a half - from 02:29 to 03:57 this night. One district, Novobavarskyi, was affected.

The enemy used two missiles and eight "Shaheds". One of them did not explode. The rest of them hit.

"They hit civilian infrastructure. At enterprises. At people's houses. At the service station. At the park. A total of seven locations were hit," Terekhov said.

According to him, the attack damaged:

- a workshop of a civilian enterprise;

- another civilian enterprise, a large fire. There is one victim, a man in his 30s. Doctors stabilised his condition.

- a service station was on fire.

- a private house, a garage, an outbuilding burned down. Another 7 houses nearby were damaged.

- The roof of the warehouse was damaged.

- The fire hit the ground and burnt the grass over 600 square metres. The power grid was damaged.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the evening of 3 June, Russian troops launched attack drones against Ukraine.